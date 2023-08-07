Saturday marks Round 3 of the John Deere Classic | Live updates

As of Friday's play, Cameron Young is at the top of the leaderboard with -13, with three others tied for second with -11.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day.

12 players are within 3 shots of the leader after the sold-out third round

12 Players are within 3 shots of the Leader after the sold out 3rd round.

The temperature is perfect for the crowds on the green

Just an unbelievable turnout on a perfect night in Silvis, Illinois.

Final-round hole locations have been released for tomorrow

Final-round hole locations have been released for tomorrow

The hillside is packed for the concert

Packed hillside for the Darius Rucker concert at this years @JDCLASSIC

Tee times and pairings are out for the final round of the JDC

Tee times and pairings are out for the final round of the JDC

Will McGirt and his son enjoy the Darius Rucker concert together

Really cool moment at the end of the day at @JDCLASSIC. Will McGirt and his son enjoying the Darius Rucker concert.

The crowd at TPC Deere Run gets ready for Darius Rucker

Concerts on the Course coming up! The crowd is ready!

Matt and Kory show off their pipes during the Darius Rucker concert

This is what happens when you're doing a live show during a Darius Rucker concert

Who will bring it home tomorrow? Here are the odds

Darius Rucker draws huge crowds at the JDC

The Round 3 leaderboard is posted, with Brendon Todd in solo first

Round 3 Leaderboard @JDClassic 🚜



1. Brendon Todd (-16)

T2. Alex Smalley (-15)

T2. Denny McCarthy

T2. Adam Schenk

5. Peter Kuest (-14)

T6. Jonas Blixt (-13)

T6. Chris Kirk

T6. J.T. Poston

T6. Lucas Glover

T6. Kevin Roy

T6. Mark Hubbard

T6. William Mouw

T6. Cameron Young — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2023

Adam Schenk has his son's initials and his dog, Bunker, stitched on his golf bag

Adam Schenk has his son's initials and his dog, Bunker, stitched on his golf bag.

The JDC is ready for its first night of Concerts on the Course

It's almost that time!

Camille shows off the crowd for Darius Rucker

Only a couple of people here to watch Darius Rucker preform at @JDCLASSIC

Alex Smalley finished T47 at the 2021 JDC. Now, he's one shot off the lead

In 2021, @ASmalley_Golf Monday Qualified into his first @JDClassic and finished T47.



The same year, he earned his PGA TOUR card via @KornFerryTour Finals.



Today, he is one shot off the lead and hopes to get the job done tomorrow 👏 pic.twitter.com/dRSWFP9VOD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 8, 2023

Brendon Todd keeps his solo lead with a closing par

Closing par save for Brendon Todd to remain in the solo lead

Crowds starting to pile up to see Darius Rucker perform off of 18

Crowds starting to pile up to see Darius Rucker perform off of 18

Cody Gribble accidentally hits a young fan with a wayward shot

He autographed his own hat and ball to give the boy, then the two hugged it out.

Wayward approach shot by Gribble hit this young fan. Gribble autographed his own hat and ball and they hugged it out. Very cool moment.

Peter Kuest sits at T3 and -14, two off the lead

Peter Kuest’s magical two week stretch continues. After Monday Qing & finishing T4 in Detroit to get into the JDC, he sits T3 (-14) and two off the lead after a bogey-free 65.



Peter Kuest's magical two week stretch continues. After Monday Qing & finishing T4 in Detroit to get into the JDC, he sits T3 (-14) and two off the lead after a bogey-free 65.

Brendon Todd cinches the solo lead with a birdie

HOW GOOD IS THIS?? 💥



HOW GOOD IS THIS?? 💥

Brendon Todd from WAY downtown for birdie and the solo lead @JDCLASSIC

J.T. finishes with 65 and -13, just two back of the lead

Closing birdie for the defending champ. @JT_ThePostman is just two back of the lead @JDClassic.

Brendon Todd joins the first place club with a birdie

Top of the leaderboard is getting crowded 👀



Top of the leaderboard is getting crowded. Brendon Todd gets a birdie and a share of the lead @JDClassic.

Denny McCarthy hits an eagle to tie up first place

For eagle AND a share of the lead 😲



For eagle AND a share of the lead. This looked good the whole way for @_DennyMcCarthy @JDClassic.

Alex Smalley matches his career-low round on TOUR

This is his 11th consecutive par-or-better round at TPC Deere Run.

Alex Smalley cards a third-round 62 (-9) at John Deere Classic to match his career-low round on TOUR and his 11th consecutive par-or-better round at TPC Deere Run. His proximity to the hole in round three was 16 feet, 5 inches, his best in any round on TOUR.

Adam Schenk cards his first bogey of the week with an unfortunate putt

𝙃𝙤𝙬 does this not go in?



𝙃𝙤𝙬 does this not go in?

Adam Schenk cards his first bogey of the week.

Zach Johnson giving Coach Mitch Van Zuiden some love for his help between rounds one and two

Zach Johnson giving Coach Mitch Van Zuiden some love for his help between rounds one and two. If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets!

Alex Smalley took an unconventional route to the PGA TOUR

Alex Smalley took an unconventional route to the PGA TOUR. In 2021, he Monday’d into the JDC (and received sponsor exemptions for a few others) while playing on Forme Tour (a series of domestic PGATC events during COVID years).



He made cuts and earned enough non-member FEC… — Celia Palermo (@CeliaPalermo) July 8, 2023

If you're at the JDC today, keep an eye out for 11-year-old Payton Goldensoph

She's responsible for hauling away (and dumping) the trash from the garbage cans.

If you’re out at the @JDCLASSIC today, keep an eye out for 11-year-old Payton Goldensoph! One of the youngest workers on the course, she’s responsible for hauling away (and dumping) the trash from the garbage cans 💪 pic.twitter.com/0vB6y1lBKI — Shelby Kluver WQAD (@ShelbyKluver) July 8, 2023

Alex Smalley is the new solo leader

He's shot seven birdies today so far.

A new solo leader @JDClassic. @ASmalley_Golf rolls in his seventh birdie of the day.

Jonas Blixt, Adam Svensson and Seamus Power are hanging out near the 16th hole

This group is throwing darts @JDClassic 🎯



This group is throwing darts @JDClassic. Jonas Blixt, @AdamSvensson59 and @Power4Seamus all stuck it within 7 feet on No. 16.

Cameron Young puts a nice spin on his putt for the birdie

He is now only one shot behind first place.

Cam Young in the hunt 💪



Cam Young in the hunt. He birdies No. 10 and is now only one shot back @JDCLASSIC

Richy Werenski sinks a confident putt for an eagle

An eagle from downtown for @WerenskiR 🦅



An eagle from downtown for @WerenskiR. He is 10-under on the day and 4 shots off the lead @JDClassic.

Matt Kuchar sends the ball flying into the hole with a roar from the crowd

12 players are within 3 strokes of the lead

12 players currently within 3 strokes of the lead. This afternoon is going to be alright…alllllrigghht.

Big crowds are showing up at the JDC

Celia attributes this to the Concerts on the Course coming this weekend.

It’s Saturday at the JDC and there are realllllyyyyyy nice sized crowds out here for the first time in years.



Hats off to the tournament for bringing in Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton to play today & tomorrow, a big reason for lots of fans showing up.



But dang, really cool to… — Celia Palermo (@CeliaPalermo) July 8, 2023

Alex Smalley showing off his moves

Making moves on Moving Day

Alex Smalley is 7-under on the day and just one shot back

Birdie

Eagle

Par

Birdie

Par

Par

Par

Birdie

Par

Birdie

Par

Birdie
Eagle
Par
Birdie
Par
Par
Par
Birdie
Par
Birdie
Par
Birdie
@ASmalley_Golf is 7-under on the day and just one shot back @JDClassic

Cameron Young keeps up his hot streak in his first birdie of the day

For a share of the lead …



For a share of the lead …

Cameron Young sinks his first birdie of the day @JDClassic

Fans are lining up to watch round three of the pro tournament

Best dressed goes to... our Saturday fans!

Check out the slopes and curves of the drivable 14th hole

We're in for some drama at the drivable 14th this weekend

Does the JDC have the coolest tee markers? (Hint: YES.)

Adam Schenk goes from 180 yards to 10 inches

180 yards ➡️ 10 inches @ACSchenk1 has a tap-in for eagle and the solo lead @JDClassic

JT Poston makes another putt at 40 feet

Another putt from over 40 feet. @JT_ThePostman is 3-under thru 3 @JDClassic.

JDC 2022 champ is on a roll

The defending champion is off to a hot start. @JT_ThePostman rolls it in from long range @JDClassic.

Meet one of the youngest workers at the John Deere Classic

A peek at News 8's Shelby Kluver's story tonight! Payton Goldensoph is responsible for hauling away and dumping out the trash from the garbage cans at the course. #HardWorkDetermination

If you're out at the @JDCLASSIC today, keep an eye out for 11-year-old Payton Goldensoph! One of the youngest workers on the course, she's responsible for hauling away (and dumping) the trash from the garbage cans

"If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets!"

Zach Johnson gives Coach Mitch Van Zuiden of Fulton a shoutout for helping him between Rounds 1 and 2 during the JDC.

Zach Johnson gives Coach Mitch Van Zuiden of Fulton a shoutout for helping him between Rounds 1 and 2 during the JDC. If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets!

ICYMI: Tommy Kuhl's PGA debut

Illinois golf All-American Tommy Kuhl (@tkuhlgolf) made his PGA Tour debut just less than 100 miles from his hometown.

Leaderboard recaps

Cam Young leads the board with -13.

Adam Schnek, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd tie for second with -11.

Cameron Young leads the way by 2. It's going to be a great weekend!