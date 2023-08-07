Saturday marks Round 3 of the John Deere Classic | Live updates

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day.
Quick facts:
- Saturday marks Round 3 of the pro tournament. Here are the highlights from Friday. Cameron Young leads the scoreboard by 2 with -13.
- ICYMI: Morton, Illinois native Tommy Kuhl brought his entourage to the classic yesterday. And the golf and pickleball worlds collide in this story.
- JDC organizers want concert-goers to plan ahead before heading to the course today! Here's what you should know.
Live Updates
12 players are within 3 shots of the leader after the sold-out third round
The temperature is perfect for the crowds on the green
Final-round hole locations have been released for tomorrow
The hillside is packed for the concert
Tee times and pairings are out for the final round of the JDC
Will McGirt and his son enjoy the Darius Rucker concert together
The crowd at TPC Deere Run gets ready for Darius Rucker
Matt and Kory show off their pipes during the Darius Rucker concert
Who will bring it home tomorrow? Here are the odds
Darius Rucker draws huge crowds at the JDC
The Round 3 leaderboard is posted, with Brendon Todd in solo first
Adam Schenk has his son's initials and his dog, Bunker, stitched on his golf bag
The JDC is ready for its first night of Concerts on the Course
Camille shows off the crowd for Darius Rucker
Alex Smalley finished T47 at the 2021 JDC. Now, he's one shot off the lead
Brendon Todd keeps his solo lead with a closing par
Crowds starting to pile up to see Darius Rucker perform off of 18
Cody Gribble accidentally hits a young fan with a wayward shot
He autographed his own hat and ball to give the boy, then the two hugged it out.
Peter Kuest sits at T3 and -14, two off the lead
Brendon Todd cinches the solo lead with a birdie
J.T. finishes with 65 and -13, just two back of the lead
Brendon Todd joins the first place club with a birdie
Denny McCarthy hits an eagle to tie up first place
Alex Smalley matches his career-low round on TOUR
This is his 11th consecutive par-or-better round at TPC Deere Run.
Adam Schenk cards his first bogey of the week with an unfortunate putt
Zach Johnson giving Coach Mitch Van Zuiden some love for his help between rounds one and two
Alex Smalley took an unconventional route to the PGA TOUR
If you're at the JDC today, keep an eye out for 11-year-old Payton Goldensoph
She's responsible for hauling away (and dumping) the trash from the garbage cans.
Alex Smalley is the new solo leader
He's shot seven birdies today so far.
Jonas Blixt, Adam Svensson and Seamus Power are hanging out near the 16th hole
Cameron Young puts a nice spin on his putt for the birdie
He is now only one shot behind first place.
Richy Werenski sinks a confident putt for an eagle
Matt Kuchar sends the ball flying into the hole with a roar from the crowd
12 players are within 3 strokes of the lead
Big crowds are showing up at the JDC
Celia attributes this to the Concerts on the Course coming this weekend.
Alex Smalley showing off his moves
Alex Smalley is 7-under on the day and just one shot back
Cameron Young keeps up his hot streak in his first birdie of the day
Fans are lining up to watch round three of the pro tournament
Best dressed goes to... our Saturday fans!
Check out the slopes and curves of the drivable 14th hole
Does the JDC have the coolest tee markers? (Hint: YES.)
Adam Schenk goes from 180 yards to 10 inches
JT Poston makes another putt at 40 feet
JDC 2022 champ is on a roll
Meet one of the youngest workers at the John Deere Classic
"If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets!"
ICYMI: Tommy Kuhl's PGA debut
Leaderboard recaps
Cam Young leads the board with -13.
Adam Schnek, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd tie for second with -11.