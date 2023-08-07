x
Saturday marks Round 3 of the John Deere Classic | Live updates

As of Friday's play, Cameron Young is at the top of the leaderboard with -13, with three others tied for second with -11.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic is back in full swing for 2023, and we're keeping an eye on the big news of the day. 

If you see something at the tournament, let us know! You can send your pictures and video to WQAD by texting 309-304-0888 or through our app.

Quick facts: 

Live Updates

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.

Leaderboard updates can be found here throughout the day.

12 players are within 3 shots of the leader after the sold-out third round

The temperature is perfect for the crowds on the green

Final-round hole locations have been released for tomorrow

The hillside is packed for the concert

Tee times and pairings are out for the final round of the JDC

Will McGirt and his son enjoy the Darius Rucker concert together

The crowd at TPC Deere Run gets ready for Darius Rucker

Matt and Kory show off their pipes during the Darius Rucker concert

Who will bring it home tomorrow? Here are the odds

Darius Rucker draws huge crowds at the JDC

The Round 3 leaderboard is posted, with Brendon Todd in solo first

Adam Schenk has his son's initials and his dog, Bunker, stitched on his golf bag

The JDC is ready for its first night of Concerts on the Course

Camille shows off the crowd for Darius Rucker

Alex Smalley finished T47 at the 2021 JDC. Now, he's one shot off the lead

Brendon Todd keeps his solo lead with a closing par

Crowds starting to pile up to see Darius Rucker perform off of 18

Cody Gribble accidentally hits a young fan with a wayward shot

He autographed his own hat and ball to give the boy, then the two hugged it out.

Peter Kuest sits at T3 and -14, two off the lead

Brendon Todd cinches the solo lead with a birdie

J.T. finishes with 65 and -13, just two back of the lead

Brendon Todd joins the first place club with a birdie

Denny McCarthy hits an eagle to tie up first place

Alex Smalley matches his career-low round on TOUR

This is his 11th consecutive par-or-better round at TPC Deere Run.

Adam Schenk cards his first bogey of the week with an unfortunate putt

Zach Johnson giving Coach Mitch Van Zuiden some love for his help between rounds one and two

Alex Smalley took an unconventional route to the PGA TOUR

If you're at the JDC today, keep an eye out for 11-year-old Payton Goldensoph

She's responsible for hauling away (and dumping) the trash from the garbage cans.

Alex Smalley is the new solo leader

He's shot seven birdies today so far.

Jonas Blixt, Adam Svensson and Seamus Power are hanging out near the 16th hole

Cameron Young puts a nice spin on his putt for the birdie

He is now only one shot behind first place.

Richy Werenski sinks a confident putt for an eagle

Matt Kuchar sends the ball flying into the hole with a roar from the crowd

12 players are within 3 strokes of the lead

Big crowds are showing up at the JDC

Celia attributes this to the Concerts on the Course coming this weekend.

Alex Smalley showing off his moves 

Alex Smalley is 7-under on the day and just one shot back

Cameron Young keeps up his hot streak in his first birdie of the day

Fans are lining up to watch round three of the pro tournament

Best dressed goes to... our Saturday fans!

Check out the slopes and curves of the drivable 14th hole

Does the JDC have the coolest tee markers? (Hint: YES.)

Adam Schenk goes from 180 yards to 10 inches 

JT Poston makes another putt at 40 feet

JDC 2022 champ is on a roll

Meet one of the youngest workers at the John Deere Classic

A peek at News 8's Shelby Kluver's story tonight! Payton Goldensoph is responsible for hauling away and dumping out the trash from the garbage cans at the course. #HardWorkDetermination

"If you know Mitch you know he's as good as it gets!"

Zach Johnson gives Coach Mitch Van Zuiden of Fulton a shoutout for helping him between Rounds 1 and 2 during the JDC. 

ICYMI: Tommy Kuhl's PGA debut

Leaderboard recaps

Cam Young leads the board with -13. 

Adam Schnek, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd tie for second with -11. 

Cameron Young leads the way by 2. It's going to be a great weekend!

Posted by John Deere Classic on Friday, July 7, 2023

Round 2 groupings & starting times

