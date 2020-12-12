Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score points in Power 5 football game

Fuller became the first woman to score points after hitting the PAT after Vanderbilt's first touchdown on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One woman made history on Saturday during the Vols and Vanderbilt game.

Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score points in a Power Five game with a PAT after Vanderbilt's first touchdown. In the first quarter, Fuller made the kick after a Vanderbilt touchdown pass from Ken Seals to Cam Johnson.

Saturday's game was the second football game for Fuller. She did not play on Dec. 5 because the team did not have enough players available to play against Georgia. That game was postponed to Dec. 19, officials said.