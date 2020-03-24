DES MOINES, Iowa — Playing sports at home while everything is closed and canceled? Send us videos from those games, whether it's spikeball, floor hockey, volleyball, ping pong, golf, trick shots, you name it, we want to air it! Send the videos to Sports@weareiowa.com and we will highlight them in the sportscast on Local 5. Just include who is playing and where you're from!
Send us your sports videos!
If you're playing sports at home while social distancing, send video to Local 5 and we'll highlight it in sports