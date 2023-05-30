2023 IHSAA state soccer tournament: 1A, 2A, 3A quarterfinal results

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 IHSAA State Soccer Tournament kicked off on Tuesday at Cownie Sports Complex and featured several central Iowa teams across all four classes.
All 4A quarterfinal games were postponed due to weather. They will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Read on below for a full list of match-ups and scores.
1A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, May 30
- No. 1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 vs. No. 8 Columbus Catholic 0
- No. 2 Western Christian 1 vs. No. 7 Treynor 0
- No. 6 Regina Catholic 2 vs. West Liberty 1
- No. 4 Des Moines Christian 4 vs. No. 5 West Branch 0
2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, May 30
- No. 1 Assumption 2 vs. No.8 Perry 0
- No. 2 Bishop-Heelan 5 vs. Center Point-Urbana 0
- No. 3 Gilbert 5 vs. Greene County 0
- No. 5 Nevada 1 vs. No. 4 Webster City 0
3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, May 30
- No. 1 Des Moines Hoover 6 vs. No. 8 Xavier 0
- No. 2 Marion 3 vs. Denison-Schleswig 1
- No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 4 vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes 2
- No. 5 Norwalk 3 vs. No. 4 Humboldt 2
4A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, May 31
- No. 1 Valley vs. No. 8 Ankeny Centennial
- No. 2 Dowling Catholic vs. No. 7 Ames
- No. 3 Iowa City West vs. No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- No. 4 Johnston vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie
