2023 IHSAA state soccer tournament: 1A, 2A, 3A quarterfinal results

The 2023 IHSAA State Soccer Tournament is being held at Cownie Soccer Complex from May 30 - June 3.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 IHSAA State Soccer Tournament kicked off on Tuesday at Cownie Sports Complex and featured several central Iowa teams across all four classes.

All 4A quarterfinal games were postponed due to weather. They will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Read on below for a full list of match-ups and scores.

1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 30

No. 1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 vs. No. 8 Columbus Catholic 0

No. 2 Western Christian 1 vs. No. 7 Treynor 0

No. 6 Regina Catholic 2 vs. West Liberty 1

No. 4 Des Moines Christian 4 vs. No. 5 West Branch 0

2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 30

No. 1 Assumption 2 vs. No.8 Perry 0

No. 2 Bishop-Heelan 5 vs. Center Point-Urbana 0

No. 3 Gilbert 5 vs. Greene County 0

No. 5 Nevada 1 vs. No. 4 Webster City 0

3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 30

No. 1 Des Moines Hoover 6 vs. No. 8 Xavier 0

No. 2 Marion 3 vs. Denison-Schleswig 1

No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 4 vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes 2

No. 5 Norwalk 3 vs. No. 4 Humboldt 2

4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 31

No. 1 Valley vs. No. 8 Ankeny Centennial

No. 2 Dowling Catholic vs. No. 7 Ames

No. 3 Iowa City West vs. No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

No. 4 Johnston vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie