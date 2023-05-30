x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Soccer

2023 IHSAA state soccer tournament: 1A, 2A, 3A quarterfinal results

The 2023 IHSAA State Soccer Tournament is being held at Cownie Soccer Complex from May 30 - June 3.

More Videos

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 IHSAA State Soccer Tournament kicked off on Tuesday at Cownie Sports Complex and featured several central Iowa teams across all four classes.

All 4A quarterfinal games were postponed due to weather. They will be rescheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Read on below for a full list of match-ups and scores.

1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 30

  • No. 1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4 vs. No. 8 Columbus Catholic 0
  • No. 2 Western Christian 1 vs. No. 7 Treynor 0
  • No. 6 Regina Catholic 2 vs. West Liberty 1
  • No. 4 Des Moines Christian 4 vs. No. 5 West Branch 0

2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 30

  • No. 1 Assumption 2 vs. No.8 Perry 0
  • No. 2 Bishop-Heelan 5 vs. Center Point-Urbana 0
  • No. 3 Gilbert 5 vs. Greene County 0
  • No. 5 Nevada 1 vs. No. 4 Webster City 0

Related Articles

3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 30

  • No. 1 Des Moines Hoover 6 vs. No. 8 Xavier 0
  • No. 2 Marion 3 vs. Denison-Schleswig 1
  • No. 6 Iowa City Liberty 4 vs. No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes 2
  • No. 5 Norwalk 3 vs. No. 4 Humboldt 2

4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 31

  • No. 1 Valley vs. No. 8 Ankeny Centennial
  • No. 2 Dowling Catholic vs. No. 7 Ames
  • No. 3 Iowa City West vs. No. 6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  • No. 4 Johnston vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out