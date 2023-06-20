Des Moines Menace establishing a local pipeline for players

Future, current and former Drake Bulldogs all are on this year's Menace roster.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Menace's roster is made up of players from 16 countries and nine states. Three of those players are Drake Bulldogs.

Quinn Millerd is a goalkeeper going into his redshirt sophomore season, Leroy Enzugusi graduated last year as 2023 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year Meanwhile, Jackson Kirsch is committed to play at Drake in the fall.

Kirsch played for Marion at the Iowa High School State Soccer Tournament just three weeks ago.

"I kind of had it planned out from earlier in the year," Kirsch said. "We finished that county and unfortunate loss but then I got to come right back to Des Moines. And so it was something to look forward to after high school season loss."

Kirsch scored 71 goals this season in high school and hasn't seen the field yet for the Menace, but he's still forming relationships.

"I'm super close with [Quinn and Leroy] but it's friends and they're also mentors to me people that I can go to for advice and people that are always looking out for me so it's awesome to have them around," Kirsch said.

While Enzugusi isn't a Bulldog anymore, he's still a close alum.

"Honestly for me, it just gives me confidence in the Drake program that they're in good hands with Jackson on that team," he said.

The local and national ties all combine into a team that's off to a 7-1 start this season.

"When you go on training Monday and the game Saturday," Enzugusi said. "You have to compete Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, at a top level that as soon as you take a day off or you have a bad day, you have too many mistakes in a row. The coaches goes on select someone else."

The Menace have their own diehard fan base, but they also get a boost from Drake fans.

"With all the Drake people that are still in town over the summer with them being able to come into watching play," Millerd said. "If it's not on campus, then it's at Valley High School, so it's really fun."

Des Moines' next home game is July 1 at 7 p.m. against Chicago City SC.