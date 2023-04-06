Four local teams win state championships at IHSAA and IGHSAU state soccer tournaments

DES MOINES, Iowa — The IHSAA and IGHSAU state soccer tournaments came to a close on Saturday. Seven local teams across both tournaments competed for state championships.
In the 2A boys state championship, Gilbert defeated Assumption 3-2 on penalty kicks.
In class 3A, Norwalk fell to Iowa City Liberty 5-0.
The 4A state championship featured Johnston and Iowa City West. The Dragons won a thriller over Trojans 3-2 in double overtime.
The girls state championship games featured central Iowa teams in each class.
In Class 1A, Bishop Heelan defeated Gilbert 2-0. The Tigers landed three players on the all-tournament team.
The defending state champions Dallas Center-Grimes Class successfully defended their 2A state title, beating Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0. The mustangs had four players on the all-tournament team including Maya Fritz who was named as the all-tournament team captain.
The Class 3A state championship featured two Central Iowa Metro League teams Johnston and Valley. The Dragons defeated Valley 2-1 on penalty kicks to capture their first ever state title. Four Johnston Players made the all-tournament team with Isabella Balsley being named the captain.
