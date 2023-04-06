x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Soccer

Four local teams win state championships at IHSAA and IGHSAU state soccer tournaments

Seven area high school teams competed for state soccer titles on Saturday.

More Videos

DES MOINES, Iowa — The IHSAA and IGHSAU state soccer tournaments came to a close on Saturday. Seven local teams across both tournaments competed for state championships.

In the 2A boys state championship, Gilbert defeated Assumption 3-2 on penalty kicks.

In class 3A, Norwalk fell to Iowa City Liberty 5-0.

The 4A state championship featured Johnston and Iowa City West. The Dragons won a thriller over Trojans 3-2 in double overtime.

The girls state championship games featured central Iowa teams in each class.

In Class 1A, Bishop Heelan defeated Gilbert 2-0. The Tigers landed three players on the all-tournament team.

The defending state champions Dallas Center-Grimes Class successfully defended their 2A state title, beating Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0. The mustangs had four players on the all-tournament team including Maya Fritz who was named as the all-tournament team captain.

The Class 3A state championship featured two Central Iowa Metro League teams Johnston and Valley. The Dragons defeated Valley 2-1 on penalty kicks to capture their first ever state title. Four Johnston Players made the all-tournament team with Isabella Balsley being named the captain.

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app 
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube 

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out