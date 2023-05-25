Here are the pairings for the 2023 boys state soccer tournament

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Pairings for the first round of the 2023 IHSAA state soccer tournament have been released.
The tournament begins Tuesday, May 30 and runs through Saturday, June 3.
Games will be played at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines.
Class 1A
- No. 4 Des Moines Christian vs. No. 5 West Branch
- Tuesday, May 30 at 10:10 a.m. (Field 8)
Class 2A
- No. 1 Assumption vs. No. 8 Perry
- Tuesday, May 30 at 1 p.m. (Field 9)
- No. 3 Gilbert vs. No. 6 Greene County
- Tuesday, May 30 at 1:20 p.m. (Field 7)
- No. 4 Webster City vs. No. 5 Nevada
- Tuesday, May 30 at 1:10 p.m. (Field 8)
Class 3A
- No. 1 Hoover vs. No. 8 Xavier
- Tuesday, May 30 at 4 p.m. (Field 9)
- No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. No. 6 Iowa City Liberty
- Tuesday, May 30 at 4:20 p.m. (Field 7)
- No. 4 Humboldt vs. No. 5 Norwalk
- Tuesday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. (Field 8)
Class 4A
- No. 1 Valley vs. No. 8 Ankeny Centennial
- Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. (Field 9)
- No. 2 Dowling Catholic vs. No. 7 Ames
- Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30 p.m. (Field 6)
- No. 4 Johnston vs. No. 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Tuesday, May 30 at 7:10 p.m. (Field 8)
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.