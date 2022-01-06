All 4 top seeds fall in Class 3A at boys state soccer

DES MOINES, Iowa — The quarterfinals of the 2022 IHSAA boys state soccer tournament was full of excitement with several matches going down to the wire and even some upsets.
Here are the results from Wednesday.
- No. 1 Western Christian 1, No. 8 Burlington Notre Dame 0
- No. 2 Beckman Catholic 2, No. 7 West Central Valley 1
- No. 6 Assumption 2, No. 3 North Fayette Valley 1
- No. 4 West Liberty 3, No. 5 Nevada 2
- No. 1 Pella 2, No. 8 Spencer 1
- No. 7 Newton 2, No. 2 Bondurant-Farrar 1
- No. 3 Lewis Central 2, No. 6 Humboldt 0
- No. 5 Gilbert 1, No. 4 Marion
- No. 8 Waukee Northwest 2, No. 1 Ankeny 1
- No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, No. 2 Johnston 0
- No. 6 Pleasant Valley 2, No. 3 Iowa City West 0
- No. 5 Ankeny Centennial 3, No. 4 Urbandale 2
