Soccer

All 4 top seeds fall in Class 3A at boys state soccer

The IHSAA boys state soccer tournament kicked off Wednesday with some close matches and even some upsets.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The quarterfinals of the 2022 IHSAA boys state soccer tournament was full of excitement with several matches going down to the wire and even some upsets.

Here are the results from Wednesday.

Class 1A

  • No. 1 Western Christian 1, No. 8 Burlington Notre Dame 0
  • No. 2 Beckman Catholic 2, No. 7 West Central Valley 1
  • No. 6 Assumption 2, No. 3 North Fayette Valley 1
  • No. 4 West Liberty 3, No. 5 Nevada 2

Class 2A

  • No. 1 Pella 2, No. 8 Spencer 1
  • No. 7 Newton 2, No. 2 Bondurant-Farrar 1
  • No. 3 Lewis Central 2, No. 6 Humboldt 0
  • No. 5 Gilbert 1, No. 4 Marion

Class 3A

  • No. 8 Waukee Northwest 2, No. 1 Ankeny 1
  • No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1, No. 2 Johnston 0
  • No. 6 Pleasant Valley 2, No. 3 Iowa City West 0
  • No. 5 Ankeny Centennial 3, No. 4 Urbandale 2

You can find the updated bracket HERE.

