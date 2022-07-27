Des Moines Menace gear up for Central Conference final

The Des Moines menace will be hosting the USL League Two central conference final on Friday where they'll be up against their longtime rivals the Flint City Bucks.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Menace continues its USL League Two playoff run in the Central Conference final on Friday where they will face the Flint City Bucks.

This will be the third year in a row the teams have met in the playoffs.

Of course, as the defending national champions, there's a little bit more pressure as they get deeper into the playoffs.

"There is some pressure but nothing that we can't handle," Menace centerback Zeron Sewell. "I mean diamonds are made under pressure. We have a great group of guys and if we want to be champions, we have to sustain this kind of pressure going into this game."

But some players say having home field advantage certainly helps alleviate some of that pressure, especially since they consider their fans the best in the country.

"We have a great like fanbase here," said Menace defensive midfielder Luka Nedic."You know, if anything, that shouldn't be pressure. It should be more fun, you know? The more fans, the better. So, they've been great, you know? So I don't think there's pressure going into the game. As long as we keep our head in and stay focused I think we should come out with a good result."