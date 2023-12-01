Silkowitz makes history as first ISU player drafted in NWSL

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — An Iowa state soccer player made history Thursday night by becoming the first in program history to be selected in the NWSL draft.
Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz was selected in the second round by the Kansas City Current.
“As good of a soccer player as she has proven to be, what really makes us love Silk is the human that she is," said Iowa State head soccer coach Matt Fannon. "She has an infectious intensity and is simply a wonderful young woman. While we are going to miss her here, we are incredibly excited to see her career develop in the NWSL."
Silkowitz started every game for the Cyclones this season and led the Big 12 with 100 saves. She also ranks fifth in all-time program history with 324 career saves.
