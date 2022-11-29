Local fans gather to celebrate USA's World Cup win over Iran

Local fans high-fived and cheered as Christian Pulisic's goal lifted the U.S. men's national team over Iran to advance to the round of 16.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAUKEE, Iowa — The United States is headed to the round of 16. Despite a contentious build up to Tuesday's match against Iran, they were able to block out the noise and advance past the group stage for the third time in their last five World Cup appearances.

Local fans gathered for the party hosted by USL Pro Iowa and the Des Moines Menace at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee.

One of those fans was Chris Marshall, one of the co-founders of the society — which is a group of Des Moines Menace supporters.

Marshall said a good showing at the World Cup by the U.S. men's national team can be a huge opportunity to increase the popularity of soccer in United States.

"I've been supporting soccer my whole life, and seeing all these new fans and, you know, in my line of work, seeing soccer fans so young. This is just so huge for them," Marshall said. "So, it would be great to see all these kids who are looking at these young men that, you know, this is their dream, and all of these kids look up to these players."

Owner of Kinship Brewing Company Zach Dobeck agreed that the team's success is good for the sport. He also said he's enjoyed hosting the watch parties.

"It's a great sign for what is to come with Des Moines soccer," Dobeck said. "I was surprised to see people coming out this much, which is great."