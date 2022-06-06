Pro soccer stadium opening in Des Moines pushed back to 2025

Pro Iowa announced the change on Monday, citing supply chain issues.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines soccer fans will have another year to wait to see a professional soccer match in their city. Pro Iowa, the group that won a grant to develop a soccer stadium in downtown Des Moines in 2021, said Monday their plans for completion will extend into 2025.

Their initial announcement said the stadium would be ready to go for the 2024 season.

Charley Campbell, the secretary for the Iowa Soccer Development Foundation, said this new timeline was more reasonable than their initial goal.

“As we reevaluated the construction timeline — factoring in supply chain and cost challenges, remediation of the DICO site and conversations with vendors — we determined that a 2025 opening date is more reasonable," Campbell said in a press release. "This gives us the best possible chance for the team to play a full season.”

Pro Iowa is building the stadium at the former Dico Superfund site near Gray's Lake.