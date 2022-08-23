x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Southeast Little League falls to Texas 0-4 in World Series Top 6

The Iowa boys were unable to score against their Pearland, Texas opponents and were knocked out of the Little League World Series Top 6 Tuesday evening.
Credit: AP
Pearland, Texas' Landon Karel, left, scores on a wild pitch ahead of the tag attempt by Davenport, Iowa catcher Colin Townsend during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — After a weekend of crawling back up the losers' bracket, the Southeast League's World Series hopes were dashed as they went scoreless against Pearland, Texas, representing the Southwest region, Tuesday evening.

The game got off to a late start due to rain delays and stayed quiet at the beginning as both teams stayed scoreless in the first two innings.

Come the top of the 3rd, Texas put the first run on the board with a solo home run from Kaiden Shelton, followed by a pair of runs in the 4th.

The Iowa boys remained scoreless for the match, with Greyson Ballinger and Colin Townsend putting up the Midwest's only two hits.

Texas put up another run in the top of the 6th which went unanswered by Iowa, sealing the game and advancing Texas to the U.S. semifinals.

Iowa's Greyson Ballinger pitched all six innings and took home the loss.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Drake students return to campus

Before You Leave, Check This Out