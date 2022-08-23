Southeast Little League falls to Texas 0-4 in World Series Top 6

The Iowa boys were unable to score against their Pearland, Texas opponents and were knocked out of the Little League World Series Top 6 Tuesday evening.

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — After a weekend of crawling back up the losers' bracket, the Southeast League's World Series hopes were dashed as they went scoreless against Pearland, Texas, representing the Southwest region, Tuesday evening.

The game got off to a late start due to rain delays and stayed quiet at the beginning as both teams stayed scoreless in the first two innings.

Come the top of the 3rd, Texas put the first run on the board with a solo home run from Kaiden Shelton, followed by a pair of runs in the 4th.

The Iowa boys remained scoreless for the match, with Greyson Ballinger and Colin Townsend putting up the Midwest's only two hits.

Texas put up another run in the top of the 6th which went unanswered by Iowa, sealing the game and advancing Texas to the U.S. semifinals.