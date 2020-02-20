Southeast Polk reigns supreme again as Class 3A Team Dual State Champs

DES MOINES- It was expected to be a close dual, and it lived up to the hype. In the Class 3A Team Dual Championship, #1 Southeast Polk and #2 Waverly-Shell Rock went toe to toe. It was a back and forth dual filled with big take downs, pins, and plenty of action. It ultimately boiled down to the final match of the night at 152 pounds. Camden Baarda for Southeast Polk just had to avoid being pinned. He did and the Rams get back-to-back 3A Team Dual titles with a 29-26 win over the Go-Hawks.