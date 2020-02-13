Southeast Polk tops Norwalk for ticket to the State Team Dual tournament

Wednesday night, Southeast Polk beat Norwalk 42-24 in the Regional Dual Final to punch their ticket to the State Team Dual tournament at Wells Fargo Arena. The Rams are a perennial power and expected to contend for the team title. The other seven teams that made it to the Team Dual Tournament are Waverly- Shell Rock, Bettendorf, Waukee, Indianola, WDM Valley, North Scott, and Fort Dodge.