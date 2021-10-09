Ashton Kutcher picks Cy-Hawk matchup on ESPN's 'College GameDay'

"I'm taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to win this football game all day long," the Cedar Rapids-born actor proclaimed on set outside Jack Trice Stadium.

AMES, Iowa — He called preseason All-American Tyler Linderbaum "The Baum". He said the starting running back's last name is "Goodwin" (it's Goodson).

Even still, Ashton Kutcher's "College GameDay" pick for Saturday's Cy-Hawk matchup should come as no surprise to anyone in Iowa.

"I'm taking the Iowa Hawkeyes to win this football game all day long," the Cedar Rapids-born actor proclaimed on set outside Jack Trice Stadium.

While ESPN analysts Chris Fallica, David Pollack and Desmond Howard picked the 10th-ranked Cyclones to beat the 9th-ranked Hawkeyes, Kutcher wasn't alone in his decision.

"I wanted to show it to the Iowa State fans because they haven't seen it in a while. Get a real good look at it. Iowa's won it five straight years. It's [Iowa] State's turn to win it," Lee Corso said while pointing to the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

"Forget about it. Hawkeyes in an upset," he concluded to a round of boos from the fans.

Iowa and Iowa State kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Local 5.

Ashton Kutcher was absolutely ready for this moment 😤 @aplusk pic.twitter.com/wIACbJ3J52 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021

CORSO PICKS IOWA TO TAKE DOWN THE CYCLONES ON THE ROAD 👀 pic.twitter.com/Go1ItG3voD — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 11, 2021