Jon Schaeffer and Colin Cahill break down all things Iowa and Iowa State football from Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Iowa Hawkeyes are raring to go for a clash with Kentucky in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl. The game kicks off at noon on Local 5.

The Iowa State Cyclones played in Orlando as well, falling to Clemson 20-13 in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.

Local 5's Jon Schaeffer and Colin Cahill recap the Cyclones' loss and preview what the Hawkeyes must do against a tough SEC opponent.