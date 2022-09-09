Weather forecast: Iowa vs. Iowa State game in Iowa City

Rain is in the forecast across much of Iowa on Saturday as a cold front sweeps through.

DES MOINES, Iowa — ESPN's "College GameDay" came and went last year, and the crew took the sweltering heat with them.

Remember last year's game in Ames? It was a scorcher.

Highs topped out in the lower 90s, and Iowa took home their sixth straight win in the Cy-Hawk Series.

The forecast this year looks a lot different. A cold front will push through the state overnight Friday into Saturday, bringing showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms for much of the state on Saturday.

Let's take a closer look at the forecast for Saturday.

Des Moines metro/central Iowa

Rain will likely move into Des Moines and surrounding areas around 9 a.m. Saturday. Steady rain will likely stick around through most of the afternoon. All of the rain should wrap up by sunset or shortly after.

Thanks to the wet weather and overcast skies, Saturday will be the coolest day since the spring with highs only in the mid 60s.

Iowa City/eastern Iowa

Things will stay dry for tailgate and pregame activities in Iowa City, but that will change by game time. The same batch of rain that impacted Des Moines a few hours before will move through Iowa City during the game.

That will provide off-and-on rain chances during the majority of the game, and the rain will likely pick up in intensity after the game is over, and especially after sunset.

A rumble or two of thunder cannot be ruled out, but odds are that the game will continue thru the rain, without any sort of lightning delay.