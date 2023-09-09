Meet Iowa State University's kid captain for 2023 Cy-Hawk Game

The Iowa State Kid Captain from Blank Children’s Hospital for the Cy-Hawk game is a 10-year-old from Urbandale named Ben Schwartz.

AMES, Iowa — At every Iowa State football home game, the program chooses a kid captain from Blank Children's Hospital.

This week, 10-year-old Ben Schwartz of Urbandale got the news he'd be the Cy-Hawk Game kid captain representing Blank Children's Hospital.

"Julie Pedigo gave us a call and she knows our family and she goes, I wanna tell Ben directly so what happened, Ben?" Ben's father Brian asked.

"I got kid captain and then she said which game would you like to be and I said Iowa," Ben said with a smile.

Ben was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy when he was 3 years old. It's a disease that causes the muscles to lose strength over time.

However, it doesn't stop Ben from living life to the fullest.

He's a big Iowa State fan and was excited when he got the call about being kid captain for one of the program's biggest games of the season.

Another Iowa boy, 6-year-old Nile Kron, will serve as a kid captain Saturday in Ames.

Nile was diagnosed via ultrasound with cleft lip and palate, followed by several other serious diagnoses when he was born early, at nearly 33 weeks, at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Nile had scoliosis—an abnormal curvature of the spine—and a tethered spinal cord, in which the spinal cord attaches to the spinal canal. His right ear was absent and tissue in his left eye was missing, called a coloboma. He also was born deaf.