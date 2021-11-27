'CyHawk Gameday': Recapping Iowa's win over Nebraska, Iowa State's blowout of TCU

Iowa still has a shot at the Big Ten Championship Game, while the Iowa State senior class went out in style.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Jon Schaeffer, Colin Cahill and Jeff Woody break down Iowa's win over Nebraska and Iowa State's blowout of TCU.

The Hawkeyes beat the Cornhuskers on the road 28-21 Friday and still have a shot to play in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Cyclones dominated TCU 48-14 Friday at Jack Trice Stadium, sending out their historic senior class on a high note.