CyHawk Gameday

'CyHawk Gameday': Iowa, Iowa State set for historic matchup

No. 9 Iowa State hosts No. 10 Iowa for a first ever matchup between two ranked Cy-Hawk teams. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Local 5.

AMES, Iowa — Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer and former Iowa State running back Jeff Woody break down all things Iowa and Iowa State football on "CyHawk Gameday."

Saturday's matchup is a historic Cy-Hawk clash: No. 9 Iowa State hosts No. 10 Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium. It's the first time the two will meet as ranked opponents.

With ESPN's "College GameDay" on-site, all eyes will be on the annual battle between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes.

