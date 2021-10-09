'CyHawk Gameday': Iowa, Iowa State set for historic matchup

AMES, Iowa — Local 5 Sports Director Jon Schaeffer and former Iowa State running back Jeff Woody break down all things Iowa and Iowa State football on "CyHawk Gameday."
Saturday's matchup is a historic Cy-Hawk clash: No. 9 Iowa State hosts No. 10 Iowa at Jack Trice Stadium. It's the first time the two will meet as ranked opponents.
With ESPN's "College GameDay" on-site, all eyes will be on the annual battle between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes.
► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube