Dekkers, Remsburg part of group pleading guilty to Underage Gambling

Originally charged with Tampering With Records, some former and current Iowa and Iowa State football players are pleading guilty to Underage Gambling.

IOWA, USA — Hunter Dekkers, Dodge Sauser, Jake Remsburg and Aaron Blom have all pleaded guilty in the state's sports betting investigation into Iowa and Iowa State.

Dekkers and Remsburg are both football players for the Cyclones, while Sauser is a former Iowa State football player and Blom a former kicker for Iowa football.

Originally charged with Tampering With Records, all entered plea agreements on one count each of Underage Gambling. That means they admitted to placing sports wagers before they turned 21 years old.

In court documents, Dekkers admitted to betting on an Iowa State football game while he was on the team. Sauser said he placed four bets on Cyclone football games, but none on games he played in.

The punishment for Underage Gambling is a $645 fine with no prison time.

Mark Weinhardt, an attorney for Dekkers, Sauser and Remsburg issued a statement saying in part:

"The original records tampering charge against these young men never fit this case, either legally or factually. Hunter, Jake, and Dodge are not and never were guilty of that charge. The charge has nothing to do with gambling.

Other than the fact that Hunter, Jake, and Dodge placed some bets before they turned 21, nothing about those bets was a crime under Iowa law.

These three young men have very bright futures. We are happy that this outcome frees Hunter, Jake, and Dodge to focus on the educational and eligibility aspects of this matter. They plan to pursue the sport that they love and the careers they envision for themselves."

Gehrig Christensen, a former Hawkeye baseball player, also pleaded guilty to Underage Gambling.

Several other current and former Iowa and Iowa State athletes — including Jirehl Brock, Arland Bruce IV, Eyioma Uwazurike, DeShawn Hanitka and Ahron Ulis — still have their charges pending in court.