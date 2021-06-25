State awards $23.5 million to Des Moines for soccer stadium project at former Superfund site

The Iowa Soccer Development Foundation has now raised over $43 million for the proposed $83.5 million stadium.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A proposed soccer stadium in downtown Des Moines took a major step forward Friday after the state awarded the city $23.5 million for the project.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded grants to a series of projects across the state, including $26.5 million for a new arena for the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League.

Pro Iowa, the organization hoping to bring second-tier soccer to the former Dico Superfund site in downtown Des Moines, says the grant from the Iowa Department of Economic Development means that it is over halfway toward its goal of raising $83.5 million to build the stadium.

Construction is expected to begin in October, with the first professional soccer match slated for 2024.

"We are delighted the IEDA board envisions the potential these projects will add to the state’s reputation as a destination rich in attractions ranging from cultural celebrations to sporting events,” said Jerry Haberman, president of Krause+, the developer of several projects included within the Capital City Reinvestment District.