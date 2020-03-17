According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the star receiver was traded Monday to Buffalo for a handful of draft picks, including a first-round pick in this year's draft.

It appears Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is headed out east.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the star receiver was traded Monday to the Buffalo Bills for a handful of draft picks, including a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Schefter is reporting that the Bills will be giving the Vikings a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In return, the Bills will get Diggs and a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Diggs, a former fifth-round pick for the Vikings, appeared to have confirmed the deal with a post on Instagram, saying "it's time for a new beginning."

Diggs has spent his entire career in Minnesota and will forever be remembered for the Minneapolis Miracle, where he caught the 61-yard, game-winning touchdown in the NFC divisional round against the New Orleans Saints.