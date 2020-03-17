It appears Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is headed out east.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the star receiver was traded Monday to the Buffalo Bills for a handful of draft picks, including a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Schefter is reporting that the Bills will be giving the Vikings a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In return, the Bills will get Diggs and a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Diggs, a former fifth-round pick for the Vikings, appeared to have confirmed the deal with a post on Instagram, saying "it's time for a new beginning."
Diggs has spent his entire career in Minnesota and will forever be remembered for the Minneapolis Miracle, where he caught the 61-yard, game-winning touchdown in the NFC divisional round against the New Orleans Saints.
In Diggs' five years with the Vikings, he caught 365 passes for 4,623 yards and 30 TDs.