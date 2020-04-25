Tristan Wirfs excited for the chance to protect Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Tristan Wirfs will now be tasked with protecting one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game when he joins the Bucs

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Tristan Wirfs was drafted 13th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His new job keeping Tom Brady off of his backside. Wirfs excited for the opportunity.

"I think it's just, I think there's a lot of emotions that come with it you know I'm because I grew up watching Tom Brady on tv. He's been in the league since a year after I was born. So that, you know, to protect you know a guy like that you know he's gonna, You know, I don't know how fast it will happen but he's got to put his trust in me to protect him. But, you know, I'm looking forward to being able to do something like that you know in your rookie season. You know it's gonna be gonna be incredibly great experience and I'm just I'm really excited just to learn from him."

Bruce Arians has a lot of good things to say about Wirfs, particularly the athleticism of his future offensive tackle.

"I don't think I've ever seen one, do the things that he does athletically. As far as numbers on the tape. He's a powerful, powerful run blocker extremely light footed. So yeah, I mean, you see everything you're looking for is just. When is he going to be ready? We just spend a lot of time talking to him. We did virtual interviews did everything to get to know him and he's a very very humble quiet young man so I really really liked the guy and, you know, I think it was just so it's gonna be a really good fit."

Second and third round followed on Friday. Iowa defensive end, A.J. Epenesa slid a bit in the second, before going 54th overall to the Buffalo Bills. Epenesa will bring some youth to a veteran pass rush. He’ll need to continue to polish some speed, but his strength will be put on display with the Bills.