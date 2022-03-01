USA Swimming cancels Des Moines event set for March

The meet was supposed to serve as a qualifying event for the International Team Trials.

USA Swimming announced Friday that the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series Des Moines, slated to take place March 2-5 at the Wellmark YMCA, has been canceled.

The move comes after the announcement that the 2022 FINA World Championships would be postponed to 2023 because of COVID concerns.

Thus the Des Moines event, which was planned as a qualifying meet for the International Team Trials in April and in turn the world championships, was also canceled.

The downtown YMCA previously hosted the event in 2019.