Urbandale's Karissa Schweizer finishes 11th in 5,000 meters at Tokyo Olympics

The Dowling Catholic grad was 16 seconds shy of a medal

Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer finished 11th in the women's 5,000 meters final on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schweizer, a Dowling Catholic graduate, finished in 14 minutes and 55.80 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the gold with a winning time of 14:36.79, followed by Helen Obiri of Kenya and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.

Schweizer, a six-time national champion for the University of Missouri, was competing in her first Olympics. She holds the American record in the 3,000 meters at 8:25.70.