Urbandale's Karissa Schweizer finishes 11th in 5,000 meters at Tokyo Olympics

The Dowling Catholic grad was 16 seconds shy of a medal
Credit: AP
Hellen Obiri, of Kenya, left, and Karissa Schweizer, of the United States, cross the finish line of the women's 5000 meter heats at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer finished 11th in the women's 5,000 meters final on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schweizer, a Dowling Catholic graduate, finished in 14 minutes and 55.80 seconds. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the gold with a winning time of 14:36.79, followed by Helen Obiri of Kenya and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.

Schweizer, a six-time national champion for the University of Missouri, was competing in her first Olympics. She holds the American record in the 3,000 meters at 8:25.70. 

Schweizer also won an individual state championship in the 3,000 while at Dowling before developing into a star for the Tigers.

