Valentines Day High School Basketball Action you’re sure to love

ANKENY, IA- It was a busy night just north of Des Moines, as both Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial hosted some High School Basketball. The Johnston Dragons boys basketball team took it to the Hawks, paced by a big first quarter lead, the Dragons won 70-55. Up at Centennial, the Jags made it a clean sweep of the Urbandale J-Hawks in both girls and boys basketball action. Local 5 has the highlights.