Van Meter looks to continue winning ways in 2022

"It's always gonna be a tough season with everyone giving us their best and wanting to beat us," said Aydn Netten, a senior defensive back and wide receiver.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN METER, Iowa — It may be a new season, but the goal is the same for Van Meter football: win.

Coming off a Class 1A championship, the team isn't returning a lot of starters, which leaves plenty of opportunities for new players to enter the fold and earn a spot.

"A lot of kids have an opportunity to step up and take those spots. But, for the most part, they're putting in the time, putting in the effort and doing the work," said head football coach Eric Trudo.

That being said — they're relying on the returning starters they do have.

"We still have a lot of the same attributes as a team that we did last year," said senior receiver and linebacker Carter Durflinger. "We got a lot of physical guys that'll be ready to hit people and we got a lot of fast guys."

Senior lineman Ike Speltz says watching those returning starters, as well as now-former players, growth throughout the years has been beneficial for the team.

"Obviously, graduating, a lot of seniors — we've had a lot of guys that, for two or three years, [have been] watching the varsity guys," Speltz said. "So I think that will help a lot by having the experience of knowing what the guys in front of you had to do. Now, it's just our turn to do that task."

Leading the way and helping get the new guys acclimated is a challenge many teams face year after year.

But, for the Bulldogs, the expectations remain sky high this year.

"It's always gonna be a tough season with everyone giving us their best and wanting to beat us. So, I'm just looking forward to playing with the new guys that are coming up and seeing how far we can go," said Aydn Netten, a senior defensive back and wide receiver.