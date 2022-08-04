Offense struggles, but Walker shines in Jaguars loss to Raiders in Hall of Fame Game

No. 1 pick Travon Walker played well in his debut hitting Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham on the first play of the game and sacking him later in the first quarter.

CANTON, Ohio — The Jaguars defense struggled early and often, but No. 1 pick Travon Walker did his part in the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Walker deflected Raiders starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham's pass on the first play of the game, immediately making his presence felt.

The No. 1 pick earned a roughing the passer penalty, but it was a play that would foreshadow the rest of his night.

On the next Raiders possession, Walker sacked Stidham for his first career sack. Arden Key sacked Stidham on the following play to force the Raiders to kick a field goal. Key totaled two sacks on the night.

Jacksonville's only touchdown came late in the fourth quarter when Kyle Sloter tossed a pass to Nathan Cottrell in the redzone. Sloter finished 13-25 for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Jake Luton got the start for Jacksonville and went 10-17 for 94 yards. Luke Farrell led the Jaguars with 3 catches for 43 yards. Running back Mekhi Sargent added 5 receptions for 37 yards.

Elliott Fry made his only field goal attempt from 46 yards, Ryan Santoso just missed his only attempt from 60 yards out.

Penalties plagued the Jaguars on offense, Will Richardson had a key holding penalty to stall an offensive drive and Ayo Oyelola got called for a holding penalty that negated a Willie Johnson punt return for a touchdown.

Tyson Campbell went down in the first quarter with an injury, but came back a few plays later.

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Brandon Scherff, Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence, Foye Oluokun, Foley Fatukasi, and Josh Allen were just some of the many starters who did not play in the game.