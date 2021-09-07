What's Happening at the John Deere Classic | Tournament Day 2

Local 5's sister station WQAD is out in full force at TPC Deere Run covering what's happening on the course and on the grounds.

SILVIS, Ill. — The News 8 crew is out in full force at TPC Deere Run covering what's happening on the course and on the grounds.

It's Day 2 of Tournament Play at the 2021 John Deere Classic. The first groups teed off at 6:45 a.m., Friday, July 9.

8 a.m. -- Not too many fans out at the course yet today

The calm before the storm. Are you coming out to the John Deere Classic today? Posted by WQAD on Friday, July 9, 2021

7:40 a.m. -- Here are your leaders from Round 1

7:18 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Daniel Berger and Kevin Na teeing off at Hole #10

6:13 a.m. -- Good morning from TPC Deere Run on Cut Day!

The StormTrack 8 team is tracking a few severe storms Friday evening.

Showers and storms are possible, starting with 60s in the AM. The bulk of the activity is expected to be through our area by lunchtime and remain dry through the rest of the afternoon.

The threat of severe weather remains scattered until the evening hours.