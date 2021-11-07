What's Happening at the John Deere Classic | Tournament Day 4

SILVIS, Ill. — It's the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic. Sebastián Muñoz is leading the pack to start the day at 16 under par. Brandon Hagy holds second at 15 under par.
The first group teed off at 6:40 a.m. Today they are playing in pairs, as opposed to trios like they did in Rounds 1, 2, and 3.
3:47 p.m. -- How it started vs. how it's going --
3:30 p.m. -- The leaderboard has changed once again. Lucas Glover stands in first, two strokes ahead of Adam Schenk.
Here's a video of Lucas Glover on Hole #15--
3:10 p.m. -- Preparations for the trophy presentation are underway. It's expected to be right at 5 p.m.
3 p.m. -- New leader - Adam Schenk
2:30 p.m. -- Back to a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard
2:05 p.m. -- Hank Lebioda is done for the day
2 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, the 2016 JDC champion stands at the top spot through 8 holes.
1:30 p.m. -- Leaderboard shuffle this afternoon
1:20 p.m. -- Leaders are out in full force
12:15 p.m. -- A few more tee offs and everyone will be in play
10:15 a.m. -- David Hearn and Will Gordon just teed off
(Remember the three-way tie back in 2013 Hearn had with Zach Johnson and ultimately the winner Jordan Spieth? Relive it here)
9:15 a.m. -- Current standings
9 a.m. -- Charity update
7:55 a.m. -- The grounds crew has been out in full force this AM prepping TPC Deere Run
6:55 a.m. -- An overcast start to the final day of play
6:30 a.m. -- Announcement made before play this AM
6:20 a.m. -- The first pair teeing off is Peter Malnati and Ted Potter, Jr.
Expect to see the leaders, Sebastián Muñoz and Brandon Hagy, tee off last, at 12:45 p.m.
4:30 a.m. -- A look ahead to what the weather has in store for the final round of the JDC.
