What's Happening at the John Deere Classic | Tournament Day 4

The final round of play holds several players within three strokes of the lead.

SILVIS, Ill. — It's the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic.  Sebastián Muñoz is leading the pack to start the day at 16 under par.  Brandon Hagy holds second at 15 under par.

The first group teed off at 6:40 a.m. Today they are playing in pairs, as opposed to trios like they did in Rounds 1, 2, and 3.

3:47 p.m. -- How it started vs. how it's going -- 

3:30 p.m. -- The leaderboard has changed once again. Lucas Glover stands in first, two strokes ahead of Adam Schenk.

Here's a video of Lucas Glover on Hole #15--

3:10 p.m. -- Preparations for the trophy presentation are underway. It's expected to be right at 5 p.m. 

Credit: The pavilion called “the courtyard” right off the 18th hole is where the 2021 trophy presentation will be held

3 p.m. -- New leader - Adam Schenk

2:30 p.m. -- Back to a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard 

2:05 p.m. -- Hank Lebioda is done for the day

2 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, the 2016 JDC champion stands at the top spot through 8 holes. 

1:30 p.m. -- Leaderboard shuffle this afternoon

1:20 p.m. -- Leaders are out in full force 

12:15 p.m. -- A few more tee offs and everyone will be in play

10:15 a.m. -- David Hearn and Will Gordon just teed off
9:15 a.m. -- Current standings

9 a.m. -- Charity update 

John Deere Classic Update

Charity Update from the John Deere Classic

Posted by WQAD on Sunday, July 11, 2021

7:55 a.m. -- The grounds crew has been out in full force this AM prepping TPC Deere Run

6:55 a.m. -- An overcast start to the final day of play 

Credit: WQAD
Credit: WQAD

6:30 a.m. -- Announcement made before play this AM

6:20 a.m. -- The first pair teeing off is Peter Malnati and Ted Potter, Jr.

Expect to see the leaders, Sebastián Muñoz and Brandon Hagy, tee off last, at 12:45 p.m.

4:30 a.m. -- A look ahead to what the weather has in store for the final round of the JDC. 

