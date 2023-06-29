Ashley Joens waived by Dallas Wings

The news comes about two months after Joens was taken as the 19th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings have waived former Iowa State guard/forward Ashley Joens.

The WNBA team waived Joens and Jasmine Dickey to make room for returning player Odyssey Sims.

“Odyssey is a proven player in the WNBA who demonstrated in her brief time with the Wings earlier this season that she can contribute to the success of our team,” Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement. “We are excited to have her re-join us today.”

During her time with the Wings, Joens appeared in eight games, averaging just under two minutes of playing time per game.

Joens is Iowa State's all-time leading scorer and ninth in NCAA history. In her five seasons in Ames, she played in 158 games.

Prior to being waived, Joens was reportedly signed to a contract for three years and $205,145 total.