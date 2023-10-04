Los Angeles Sparks waive former Iowa center Monika Czinano

Czinano played at Iowa for five years and averaged at least 16 points per game all four years as a starter.

LOS ANGELES — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from April 10, the night of the 2023 WNBA Draft

The Los Angeles Sparks have waived former Iowa center Monika Czinano.

The news comes just over a month after she was taken as the 26th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Czinano played at Iowa for five years and averaged at least 16 points per game all four years as a starter. She also played an integral part in Iowa's historic run to the National Championship game.

Despite Czinano's prowess, the Sparks' decision likely came down to numbers: Limited spots on WNBA rosters historically have led to teams making difficult decisions when it comes to their rookie players.

In fact, 42% of WNBA players drafted since 1997 never made a roster, according to a 2022 article from the Washington Post.

Czinano wasn't the only player waived by the Sparks: the team also waived Crystal Bradford and Reshanda Gray, according to a May 13 announcement.

Now that the Sparks have waived Czinano, she enters a 48-hour waiver period, at which time other teams have the chance to claim her under her current contract.

If Czinano isn't claimed during the waiver period, she will become an unrestricted free agent.