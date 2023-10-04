WNBA Draft 2023: Washington Mystics trade Stephanie Soares to Dallas Wings

Soares played just 13 games as a Cyclone before tearing her ACL, ending her senior season. She averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK, New York — Iowa State center Stephanie Soares has become the highest WNBA draft pick in Cyclone history. Soares was drafted No. 4 by the Washington Mystics and traded to the Dallas Wings.

Soares played just 13 games as a Cyclone before tearing her ACL, ending her senior season. In 13 games, Soares averaged 14.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and three blocks per game and shot 54.4% from the floor.

Before coming to Ames, Soares played at the Master's University in NAIA. At The Master's, Soares won the NAIA National Player of the Year in 2022 and 2020.