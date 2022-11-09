WWE 'Monday Night RAW' to visit Des Moines this December

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

World Wrestling Entertainment will be returning to Des Moines this December for its latest showing of "Monday Night Raw."

The pro wrestling organization announced Monday that some of its biggest superstars will be at Wells Fargo Arena at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.

So far, the WWE has announced Matt Riddle vs. Iowa native Seth Rollins as a matchup. Other wrestlers attending will be Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Bayley, Iyo Sky and more.

Last year, WWE superstars paid a visit to Des Moines as part of their 2021 Supershow Holiday Tour.

