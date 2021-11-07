Zach Johnson says he has COVID-19, pulls out of Open Championship

Iowa-based golfer announced his condition on Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Zach Johnson has pulled out of The Open Championship after he says he tested positive for Covid-19.

Johnson, who was born in Cedar Rapids and went to college at Drake in Des Moines, announced his diagnosis on his verified Twitter page on Monday.

"I am disappointed to announce that I have tested positive for Covid-19," Johnson wrote. "I look forward to returning to St. Andrews next year, a place where I have such wonderful memories."

Johnson, 45, finished in a tie for 34th place at last weekend's John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities.

Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson have also withdrawn from the British Open because of Covid-19 protocols.