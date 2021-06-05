Broadband aid for low-income households extended with reduced benefit, transition approaching

The program will be renamed the Affordable Connectivity Program and will be extended for five years.

Broadband aid for low-income households will continue, but the monthly subsidy will be reduced from $50 to $30 in 2022. For households on qualifying Tribal lands, the subsidy will remain at $75.

The Emergency Broadband Program (EBP), which was created as part of the December 2020 pandemic relief package, was extended under Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure deal. Effective January 1, 2022, the program will be renamed the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and will be extended for five years.

Customers who are enrolled in the program before Dec. 31, 2021 will receive the $50 subsidy through the end of February, but customers who enroll after Dec. 31 will receive a $30 subsidy. By March 2022, the subsidy will be $30 regardless of activation date.

"Now is the time to reach out for assistance," said a spokesperson for the City of West Des Moines in a press release.

Under EBP, a household qualifies for assistance if any member has an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty level or meets one of a number of other qualifications. Under ACP, eligibility will be extended to anyone receiving WIC benefits or having an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

You can apply for EBP benefits before Dec. 31 here. West Des Moines residents can find a list of approved Broadband service providers and their offerings based on zip code here.

If you already receive the EBP subsidy, your broadband service provider should be reaching out to you to explain any changes related to the transition to ACP. The FCC also said it will have more information about this in the coming weeks.