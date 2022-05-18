Iowa State University hosts cybersecurity competition with Iowa National Guard

Teams worked to fend off attacks from another team, earning points for how well they protected their data and how quickly they could kick out uninvited guests.

AMES, Iowa — Cybersecurity threats are everywhere, and not having proper protections can lead to losing money, your data, or worse. Fortunately, the next generation of cybersecurity specialists are honing their skills right here in Iowa.

For most of us, all we need to know about our computers is how to get online. But around the world, cybersecurity concerns are everywhere. Russia has launched digital attacks against Ukraine several times throughout the ongoing invasion.

"With the last events in the last couple of months and the global stage, people are taking further and further interest in it. And I think it's being highlighted more," said Lt. Col. Eric Howg, 168th Cyber Squadron Commander of the Iowa Air National Guard.

Look no further than the cybersecurity competition hosted Wednesday at Iowa State University. Multiple teams spent the last few weeks setting up a secure computer network. During the competition, they worked to fend off attacks from another team, earning points for how well they protected their data and how quickly they could kick out uninvited guests in their system.

"Cyber defenders need to be on their A-game, and exercises are a great way to teach students how to react to an adversary," said Dr. Doug Jacobson, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Iowa State University.

Among the competitors: a team from the Iowa National Guard, as well as a another competing remotely from Kosovo. The country's security forces have a state partnership with the Iowa National Guard. It might seem like a strange place to find the military, but dealing with digital threats is more important than ever.

"Cybercriminals, it's something we see quite often. I think what hits closest to home here in Iowa would be ransomware," Howg said.

Events like this competition are helping address a big concern for the field, a lack of people to do this sort of defense. Whether the cyber-sleuths are working for the military or a private company, the battles are no less important.

"Every organization needs some type of cyber footprint in order to protect themselves because the adversaries are after everybody," Jacobson said.

Cybersecurity is big business around the world; analysts with tech research firm Gartner estimated that global spending on cybersecurity will top $172 billion in 2022.