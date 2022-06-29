IowaWORKS website remains down due to external issues

The outage, which was expected to last through Tuesday, is still out due to website vendor problems.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's unemployment website IowaWORKS.gov, which helps connect Iowans with job opportunities, has been out of commission since Sunday, June 26 due to problems with the agency's web vendor.

According to a press release, the outage is affecting unemployment claims and job search processes, but there are some temporary solutions in place:

Unemployment claimants should bypass the normal process of reporting work search activities on IowaWORKS.gov and instead go directly to https://uiclaims.iwd.iowa.gov/weeklyclaims to file their weekly claims.

Claimants still should report work search activities on the IowaWORKS.gov site once it resumes activity. But for the week of June 26, the failure to do so will not impact the viability of any claim.

“This unfortunate outage is a problem that our vendor is working hard to fix, and we hope to have the IowaWORKS.gov website back serving Iowans very soon,” Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said.

The outage is expected to continue for the time being.

If you have questions or concerns about your unemployment claims, the IWD customer service at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or 1-866-239-0843.