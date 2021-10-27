Keeping you and your information safe from cyberattacks | Connect The Dots

October is Cyber Security Awareness Month. Here are some tips to keep yourself safe online.

DES MOINES, Iowa — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and there's a big push to keep people protected while online.

What is cybersecurity?

Cybersecurity is the state of being protected against the criminal or unauthorized use of electronic data, or the measures are taken to achieve this.

Why is cybersecurity important?

Cybersecurity means protecting data, networks, programs, and other information from unauthorized access, destruction, or change.

According to the FBI, there's been an increase in cyberattacks.

Cyberattacks can happen to anyone, and with the fast-changing landscape of technology, it's important to protect yourself and your information.

So what can you do to protect yourself?

The FBI says set up your two-factor authorization.

Two-factor authorization requires you to provide at least two different pieces of information to access an account, like a password and a text message or phone call to verify you are accessing your account.

You can also file a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, (IC3).