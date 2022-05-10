MercyOne Central Iowa returning to normal operations after ransomware attack

MercyOne's parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was attacked in early October, causing company-wide IT issues.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from early October, when MercyOne Central Iowa began experiencing IT issues.

Operations are almost back to normal at MercyOne Central Iowa following a ransomware attack on CommonSpirit Health information systems, MercyOne said in a press release.

CommonSpirit Health, MercyOne Central Iowa's parent company, began experiencing IT issues on Monday, Oct. 3.

Following the attack, MercyOne shut down its information technology systems, including electronic health record systems.

"Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption," Adam Amdor, spokesperson for MercyOne, said in a statement in October.

Following the IT outage, facilities switched to paper procedures to maintain business as usual.

Now, almost a month later, hospital and clinic systems are back online, in addition to patient records and payroll services.

Online scheduling remains unavailable. Patients are advised to call their provider directly to schedule any necessary appointments.

Despite technological difficulties, MercyOne Central Iowa has continued to serve Iowans.

"Throughout this process, we have taken steps to protect our systems and maintain continuity of care," MercyOne Central Iowa said in a press release. "We thank our patients, clinicians, team members and the community for their patience."