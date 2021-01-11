Ames City Council approves goal of net-zero emissions by 2050

The city will also aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 83% from 2018 levels by 2030.

AMES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 1, 2021.

The Ames City Council voted Tuesday to adopt a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 83% from 2018 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The city council cited the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group as inspiration for these targets, approving the plan with a 5-1 vote. The council also considered several other targets with different objectives for 2030, but all of the options considered had the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Councilmember Amber Corrieri spoke out in favor of the plan, saying there would be challenges with any of the targets.

"We don't know the costs or the implementation details of any of them. So to me, it becomes then none of these are realistic right now because we don't know any of the details, so what is the kind of message we want to send to the community?"

Corrieri said the city can send a strong message about where they want to go, while still admitting that it is aspirational and might not be possible.

Tim Gartin was the sole no vote. He worried the plan was too ambitious and didn't have clear data supporting it.

"It's going to require major cuts to programming and major increases in taxes," Gartin said.