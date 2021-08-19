x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Environment

Proposed pipeline would run through 30 Iowa counties, 4 other states

The Iowa Utilities Board is hosting meetings in each county about the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions.

AMES, Iowa — A proposed pipeline intended to capture and permanently store more than 12 million tons of carbon dioxide each year will be the subject of more than 30 Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) public informational meetings this fall.  

Summit Carbon Solutions, created by Iowa-based Summit Agricultural Group earlier this year, proposed the project in August. Summit Carbon calls the project the "Midwest Carbon Express." 

A release from Summit Carbon Solutions says it is working to lower the carbon footprint of biorefineries and other CO2 emission sources throughout the Midwest by developing the world's "largest carbon capture and storage project." 

If approved, the $4.5 billion project would cross 30 Iowa counties and four other states including Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"We've currently partnered with 31 ethanol plants across those five states to capture their CO2 emissions before they're emitted to the atmosphere, and permanently store them safely underground in North Dakota," said Jesse Harris with Summit Carbon. "This would permanently store about 12 million tons of CO2 on an annual basis, which is the equivalent of removing about 2.6 million vehicles off the road every year."

Harris said the project would connect all 12 of Iowa's ethanol plants. 

So, how does the pipeline work? 

Once the CO2 is captured from ethanol plants, it is compressed then transported via pipelines to the injection site. The CO2 is then injected approximately one mile below ground. 

Finally, it's stored in "highly researched geologic formations, where it will remain safely underground for millions of years," according to Summit Carbon Solutions. 

Before crews can get to work, Iowa landowners will have several opportunities to learn more about the project, ask questions and voice any concerns they may have.

"It's really an opportunity for us to be able to talk about our projects, the economic benefits, the environmental benefits, the booster will provide to the ethanol industry," Harris said. 

The first two meetings were held Monday in Hardin and Story counties. The rest of the meetings will be held through Oct. 15. 

RELATED: Biden's climate plan could have big impacts on energy, auto industries

RELATED: UN climate chief: No country is safe from global warming

Here's a list of when and where the meetings will be held

  1. Hardin County – Sept. 13 at noon, Timbers Edge, 19493 Co Hwy S56, Steamboat Rock
  2. Story County – Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., Gateway Hotel & Conference Center, 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames
  3. Lyon County – Sept. 15 at noon, Rock Rapids Community Center, 404 First Ave, Rock Rapids
  4. Sioux County – Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., Terrace View, 230 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center
  5. Plymouth County – Sept. 16 at noon, Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 275 12th St SE, Le Mars
  6. Woodbury County – Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., Sioux City Convention Center, Meeting Rooms A & B, 801 Fourth St, Sioux City
  7. Cerro Gordo County – Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m., NIACC – Beem Center, 500 College Drive, Mason City
  8. Floyd County – Sept. 20 at 6 p.m., Floyd Community Center, 706 Fairfield St, Floyd
  9. O’Brien County – Sept. 22 at noon, Sheldon Community Center, 416 Ninth St, Sheldon
  10. Cherokee County – Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., Cherokee Community Center, 530 W. Bluff St, Cherokee
  11. Dickinson County – Sept. 23 at noon, Dickinson County Community Center, 1602 15th St, Spirit Lake
  12. Emmet County – Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m., Regional Wellness Center, 415 S 18th St, Estherville
  13. Palo Alto County – Sept. 27 at 12:30 p.m., Iowa Lakes Community College, 3200 College Drive, Emmetsburg
  14. Kossuth County – Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., Eagle Center Banquet, 401 Smith St, Lakota
  15. Hancock County – Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., Viaduct Center, 255 US Hwy 69 S, Garner
  16. Chickasaw County – Sept. 29 at 1 p.m., Chickasaw Event Center, 301 N. Water Ave, New Hampton
  17. Boone County – Oct. 4 at noon, Boone County Historical Society, 602 Story St, Boone
  18. Greene County – Oct. 4 at 5 p.m., Jefferson High School, 1901 N Grimmell Road, Jefferson
  19. Ida County – Oct. 5 at noon, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 2011 Indorf Ave, Holstein
  20. Crawford County – Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 550 Main St, Manilla
  21. Shelby County – Oct. 6 at noon, Therkildsen Activity Center, 706 Victoria St, Harlan
  22. Pottawattamie County – Oct. 6  at 6p.m., Impact Hill, 501 Oakland Ave, Oakland
  23. Clay County – Oct. 8 at noon, Clay County Fairground, 800 W 18th St, Spencer
  24. Mills County – Oct. 11 at noon, Lakin Community Center, 61321 315th St, Malvern
  25. Fremont County – Oct. 11 at 6 p.m., The Waterfalls, 907 Hartford Ave, Farragut
  26. VIRTUAL Meeting – Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m., Iowa Utilities Board, 1375. E. Court Ave, Des Moines (Register to attend)
  27. Wright County – Oct. 13 at noon, Heartland Museum, 119 SW Ninth St, Clarion
  28. Franklin County – Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., Maynes Grove Lodge, 946 US Hwy 65, Hampton
  29. Page County – Oct. 14 at noon, Shenandoah Public Library, 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah
  30. Montgomery County – Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., Montgomery County Ag Society Gold Building, 1809 N Fourth St, Red Oak
  31. Hamilton County – Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m., All Cultures Equal, 1440 E Second St, Webster City
  32. Webster County – Oct. 15 at 6 p.m., Best Western Starlite Village, 1518 Third Ave NW, Fort Dodge

WATCH: How climate change is affecting Iowa