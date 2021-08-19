Proposed pipeline would run through 30 Iowa counties, 4 other states

The Iowa Utilities Board is hosting meetings in each county about the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline by Summit Carbon Solutions.

AMES, Iowa — A proposed pipeline intended to capture and permanently store more than 12 million tons of carbon dioxide each year will be the subject of more than 30 Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) public informational meetings this fall.

Summit Carbon Solutions, created by Iowa-based Summit Agricultural Group earlier this year, proposed the project in August. Summit Carbon calls the project the "Midwest Carbon Express."

A release from Summit Carbon Solutions says it is working to lower the carbon footprint of biorefineries and other CO2 emission sources throughout the Midwest by developing the world's "largest carbon capture and storage project."

If approved, the $4.5 billion project would cross 30 Iowa counties and four other states including Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"We've currently partnered with 31 ethanol plants across those five states to capture their CO2 emissions before they're emitted to the atmosphere, and permanently store them safely underground in North Dakota," said Jesse Harris with Summit Carbon. "This would permanently store about 12 million tons of CO2 on an annual basis, which is the equivalent of removing about 2.6 million vehicles off the road every year."

Harris said the project would connect all 12 of Iowa's ethanol plants.

So, how does the pipeline work?

Once the CO2 is captured from ethanol plants, it is compressed then transported via pipelines to the injection site. The CO2 is then injected approximately one mile below ground.

Finally, it's stored in "highly researched geologic formations, where it will remain safely underground for millions of years," according to Summit Carbon Solutions.

Before crews can get to work, Iowa landowners will have several opportunities to learn more about the project, ask questions and voice any concerns they may have.

"It's really an opportunity for us to be able to talk about our projects, the economic benefits, the environmental benefits, the booster will provide to the ethanol industry," Harris said.

The first two meetings were held Monday in Hardin and Story counties. The rest of the meetings will be held through Oct. 15.

Here's a list of when and where the meetings will be held:

Hardin County – Sept. 13 at noon, Timbers Edge, 19493 Co Hwy S56, Steamboat Rock Story County – Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., Gateway Hotel & Conference Center, 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames Lyon County – Sept. 15 at noon, Rock Rapids Community Center, 404 First Ave, Rock Rapids Sioux County – Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., Terrace View, 230 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center Plymouth County – Sept. 16 at noon, Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 275 12th St SE, Le Mars Woodbury County – Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., Sioux City Convention Center, Meeting Rooms A & B, 801 Fourth St, Sioux City Cerro Gordo County – Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m., NIACC – Beem Center, 500 College Drive, Mason City Floyd County – Sept. 20 at 6 p.m., Floyd Community Center, 706 Fairfield St, Floyd O’Brien County – Sept. 22 at noon, Sheldon Community Center, 416 Ninth St, Sheldon Cherokee County – Sept. 22 at 6 p.m., Cherokee Community Center, 530 W. Bluff St, Cherokee Dickinson County – Sept. 23 at noon, Dickinson County Community Center, 1602 15th St, Spirit Lake Emmet County – Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m., Regional Wellness Center, 415 S 18th St, Estherville Palo Alto County – Sept. 27 at 12:30 p.m., Iowa Lakes Community College, 3200 College Drive, Emmetsburg Kossuth County – Sept. 27 at 6 p.m., Eagle Center Banquet, 401 Smith St, Lakota Hancock County – Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., Viaduct Center, 255 US Hwy 69 S, Garner Chickasaw County – Sept. 29 at 1 p.m., Chickasaw Event Center, 301 N. Water Ave, New Hampton Boone County – Oct. 4 at noon, Boone County Historical Society, 602 Story St, Boone Greene County – Oct. 4 at 5 p.m., Jefferson High School, 1901 N Grimmell Road, Jefferson Ida County – Oct. 5 at noon, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 2011 Indorf Ave, Holstein Crawford County – Oct. 5 at 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 550 Main St, Manilla Shelby County – Oct. 6 at noon, Therkildsen Activity Center, 706 Victoria St, Harlan Pottawattamie County – Oct. 6 at 6p.m., Impact Hill, 501 Oakland Ave, Oakland Clay County – Oct. 8 at noon, Clay County Fairground, 800 W 18th St, Spencer Mills County – Oct. 11 at noon, Lakin Community Center, 61321 315th St, Malvern Fremont County – Oct. 11 at 6 p.m., The Waterfalls, 907 Hartford Ave, Farragut VIRTUAL Meeting – Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m., Iowa Utilities Board, 1375. E. Court Ave, Des Moines (Register to attend) Wright County – Oct. 13 at noon, Heartland Museum, 119 SW Ninth St, Clarion Franklin County – Oct. 13 at 5 p.m., Maynes Grove Lodge, 946 US Hwy 65, Hampton Page County – Oct. 14 at noon, Shenandoah Public Library, 201 S Elm St, Shenandoah Montgomery County – Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., Montgomery County Ag Society Gold Building, 1809 N Fourth St, Red Oak Hamilton County – Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m., All Cultures Equal, 1440 E Second St, Webster City Webster County – Oct. 15 at 6 p.m., Best Western Starlite Village, 1518 Third Ave NW, Fort Dodge