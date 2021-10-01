Iowa crop progress behind last year, ahead of average

Overall corn and soybean progress is four to five days ahead of the five-year average.

Despite drought conditions across the state throughout July and August, "harvest is happening very quickly this fall," said Meaghan Anderson, the Iowa State University Extension & Outreach central Iowa field agronomist.

Almost 75% of the state's corn crop had reached maturity as of Sunday, which was four days ahead of the five-year average, according to the USDA's weekly report. Corn dented was also four days ahead of normal. For soybeans, the percent coloring was five days ahead of normal, while the percent dropping leaves was four days ahead.

Corn condition is 59% good to excellent, while soybean condition is 62% good to excellent.

Anderson said farmers' top concerns this year include invasive fall armyworms, crops drying out quickly and rising fertilizer prices.

Crop progress as of Sept. 26:

Statewide:

Corn denatured: 97%—same as last year, above average (95%)

Corn mature: 72%—below last year (80%), above average (64%)

Corn harvested for grain: 9%—below last year (11%), above average (6 %)

Soybeans coloring: 95%—same as last year, above average (90%)

Soybeans dropping leaves: 77%—below last year (81%), above average (67%)

Soybeans harvested: 18%—below last year (27%) above average (11%)

Central district:

Corn denatured: 94%

Corn mature: 69%

Corn harvested for grain: 10%

Soybeans coloring: 95%

Soybeans dropping leaves: 80%

Soybeans harvested: 24%