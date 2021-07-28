Iowa heparin manufacturer pays $80K for hazardous waste violations

DCW Casings allegedly failed to meet the EPA's standards for companies that generate large quantities of hazardous waste.

OELWEIN, Iowa — The Environmental Protection Agency reached an $80,000 settlement with an Iowa manufacturing company that potentially released hazardous waste into the environment.

DCW Casing LLC of Oelwein produces a blood anticoagulant called heparin.

According to a 2020 EPA inspection, DCW qualified as a "large quantity generator" of hazardous waste but allegedly failed to meet environmental requirements.

The EPA found DCW failed to have a contingency plan for hazardous waste releases, conduct and document hazardous waste training and properly mark equipment or keep records.

A Kansas lubricant company and a Missouri pesticide company also paid civil penalties.

"These facilities are located in communities that may already experience disproportionate environmental harm," said Diane Huffman, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.

The EPA said DCW and the other companies have since agreed to remedy the violations.