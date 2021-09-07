Des Moines' water utility is building more wells to ensure city has clean water

The project is estimated to cost $30 million and will be financed over 20 years.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' water utility is in search of a cleaner water source.

Right now, most of the city utility's water supply comes from the Des Moines and Racoon Rivers.

"We've had a lot of challenges with our river water recently," Des Moines Water Works CEO Ted Corrigan said. "Contaminants including nitrates and microcystins that are very difficult to remove."

DMWW already has eight radial wells in place.

Corrigan said they plan to add six to 10 more, and some of those will be in service in the next five years.

The project will cost about $30 million and will be financed over 20 years.

"This isn't going to result in significant rate increases above what would have been done," Corrigan said. "It's all part of the plan."

These aren't traditional private wells you may be thinking of.

Corrigan said they're about 20 feet in diameter and they act as a natural filter.

Organisms, trash and algae get filtered out as the water gets pumped in.

"All of the source water that we use goes through our entire treatment process so there's really no chance that you would end up with water of low quality like you can see with an individual home well," Corrigan said.

Some are concerned the wells will deplete Des Moines' underground aquafers, but Corrigan said that'd only happen if they dug deep wells.

"The wells that we're talking about are only 30-50 feet deep," Corrigan said. "They are replenished by the river on a daily basis so there really isn't any fear that we will drain those aquafers or run out."

Eventually, Corrigan said more than 50% of the utility's water supply will come from the wells.