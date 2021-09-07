Lawn-watering restrictions lifted in Des Moines

Water Works has removed a 25% reduction in lawn watering citing a drop in customer demand and improving drought conditions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works lifted its stage one water shortage restrictions Thursday.

Under the restrictions implemented last month, customers had to reduce lawn watering by 25%.

“We appreciate central Iowa’s collective efforts to adhere to the request to reduce their water usage and use water wisely,” Water Works CEO and GM Ted Corrigan said. "Recent rains have helped from both a river level and customer demand perspective, allowing the restriction to be lifted.”

Water Works is still encouraging residential and business customers to follow the lawn watering schedule.

The schedule says customers should not water on Mondays, even-numbered addresses should water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays and odd-numbered addresses should water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Water Works said they will continue to monitor water use and quality in case restrictions need to be brought back.

"Specifically, Des Moines Water Works monitors for microcystin in both the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers on a daily basis," a release says. "Microcystin is a toxin produced when harmful algae blooms are fueled by nitrogen and phosphorus contamination in surface waters."