Elevated bacteria levels reported at Lake Red Rock, swimming not advised

Swimming advisories will be posted at North Overlook and Whitebreast beaches near Pella.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Rock Island District said Friday that it does not recommend swimming at the North Overlook and Whitebreast beaches at Lake Red Rock because of elevated bacteria levels.

The beaches will have "swimming not recommended" signs until further testing indicates that those bacteria counts have declined.

The beaches, which are near Pella, are tested weekly through a contract with Iowa State University.

Find more information about water quality monitoring at Lake Red Rock here or call 641-828-7522.