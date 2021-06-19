How to recycle your Christmas tree in the Des Moines metro

Whether your tree has already come down or you're leaving it up until the new year, here are some options to safely dispose of it in and around Des Moines.

'Compost It!' program

Metro Waste Authority will pick up your Christmas tree curbside on your regular trash collection from Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 7 2022. Here are the requirements:

Trees must be free of ornaments and other decorations. Wreaths and garlands are not accepted.

Trees must be set out by 6 a.m. on your collection day.

Trees must be in a Compost It! bag or a store-brand bag with a green Compost It! sticker attached (sticker required everywhere except Urbandale). The stickers and bags are available online and at these retail locations.

The following cities participate in the program: Altoona, Bondurant, Carlisle, Clive, Des Moines, Grimes, Johnston, Norwalk, Pleasant Hill, Polk City, Urbandale, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.

City of Ankeny

The city will pick up trees on Jan. 3-7, 2022. Customers should have their trees out by 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.

City of Waukee

City of Waukee/Ankeny Sanitation customers can set out their trees on Monday, Jan. 3 and Monday, Jan. 10 2022. Here are the requirements:

Only real Christmas trees will be collected

Trees should be placed on curbs by 7 a.m.

Clear decorations from tree, including tinsel and garland

Trees should not be placed in bags

Customers can also dispose of other yard waste on these dates.

Upcycle your tree

Recycle Me Iowa recommends repurposing your tree by using it for fish food, bird houses or garden mulch. You can learn more about each of those options here.